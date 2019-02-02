|
RILEY, Dawn (Joy). On Wednesday 30th January 2019. Wife of Jim (deceased). Mother of Colin and Carol, and Colleen and Kevin Hoggins. Nanny of Nicola and Paul Groves, Daniel and Sarah, Jason and Fiona, and Simon Hoggins. Great Nanny of Ezekiel, Kieran and Anja. A service for Joy will be held at Legacy Gardens, Cnr Te Okuroa Drive and Ashley Place, Papamoa on Tuesday 5th February 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All correspondence to the Riley family, C/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 2, 2019