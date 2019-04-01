|
|
JENKINS, Donald (Don). 24/7/1933 - 29/3/2019 Much loved and treasured dad of Heather and Helen, and father-in-law of Glenn, Richard and John. Cherished granpa/poppa of Kate, Jack, Zoe, Emma, Julia and great grandpoppa of Conor. So many special memories. Beloved husband of the late Ann Jenkins. "A golden heart stopped beating." Forever loved, forever in our hearts...sleep well A service will be held at Pyes Park Cemetery, Tauranga, 1pm Wednesday April 3, 2019 State of Grace 0800 764 722.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 1, 2019