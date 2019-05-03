Home

Donald John BARNES

Donald John BARNES Notice
BARNES, Donald John. A mighty tree has fallen. Don passed away on 1 May 2019 after 82 years of living life to the fullest. Devoted husband of the late Antonia, treasured father of David and Carole, and dearly loved grandad of Diva, Massimo and Lily. We will celebrate Don's life at 2pm on Monday 6 May at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Please make donations online to the Waipuna Hospice in lieu of flowers. Messages to the Barnes family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 3, 2019
