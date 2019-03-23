|
|
HICKEY, Dorothy Vernon, nee Harnett. At Tauranga Hospital on Wednesday 20th March 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in- law of Kevin (Otorohanga), Mary and the late Des Cawte (Otorohanga), John and Linda (Papamoa), Catherine and Tracey Sawers (North Canterbury), Paul and Megan (Papamoa) and the late Colleen Walters and Danny. Adored Gran to her 16 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at St Bride's Anglican Church, Haerehuka Street, Otorohanga, on Tuesday 26th March at 11am, followed by interment at the Otorohanga Cemetery. Rosary will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Hinewai Street, on Monday 25th at 630pm. All communications to Hickey Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 23, 2019