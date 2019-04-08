Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Eunice Gaynor (Gay) STEWART

Eunice Gaynor (Gay) STEWART Notice
STEWART, Eunice Gaynor (Gay). Peacefully in Tauranga, surrounded by family, on Friday 5th April 2019 in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan. Much loved and admired mother and mother in law of Carolyn, Pamela, Wallace and Heather, Briar and Mark, Heather and Peter, Paul and Billie, and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Gay will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Tuesday 9th April at 1pm. Messages to the Stewart family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 8, 2019
