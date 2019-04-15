Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred AUGUST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred AUGUST

Notice Condolences

Fred AUGUST Notice
AUGUST, Fred. On 11th April 2019 at 3.55pm a tragic accident took the life of my favourite husband. Loved father, brother, stepfather, granddad and Opi. Loved by his extended family. Amazing friend to many, fondly known as Peeke. 'Always loved, never forgotten' A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Monday 15th April at 2.29pm. Communication to the August family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.