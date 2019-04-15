|
AUGUST, Fred. On 11th April 2019 at 3.55pm a tragic accident took the life of my favourite husband. Loved father, brother, stepfather, granddad and Opi. Loved by his extended family. Amazing friend to many, fondly known as Peeke. 'Always loved, never forgotten' A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Monday 15th April at 2.29pm. Communication to the August family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 15, 2019