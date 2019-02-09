Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-379 9920
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick ARCHBOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick William (Fred) ARCHBOLD

Notice Condolences

Fredrick William (Fred) ARCHBOLD Notice
ARCHBOLD, Fredrick William (Fred). On February 6th , 2019, peacefully at Rotorua. (Formerly of Christchurch). Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved father and father in law of Donna and Peter, Michele and John, James and Julieann, Mark and Brenda, Gerard and Josephine, Peter, Justin and Ellen, and Nick and Sharon. Loved friend of Janine and Lisa. Loved Grandad of his 18 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. May he rest in peace. Messages to the Archbold family C/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Fred (aka the Bamboo Trader ) would appreciate donations being made to Diabetes NZ. Donations may be made on line to bit.ly/ fwarchbold0602 A Requiem Mass for Fred will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, on Tuesday, February 12 , at 11.00am followed by burial in the Ruru Lawn Cemetery, Ruru Road, Christchurch.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.