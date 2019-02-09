|
ARCHBOLD, Fredrick William (Fred). On February 6th , 2019, peacefully at Rotorua. (Formerly of Christchurch). Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved father and father in law of Donna and Peter, Michele and John, James and Julieann, Mark and Brenda, Gerard and Josephine, Peter, Justin and Ellen, and Nick and Sharon. Loved friend of Janine and Lisa. Loved Grandad of his 18 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. May he rest in peace. Messages to the Archbold family C/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Fred (aka the Bamboo Trader ) would appreciate donations being made to Diabetes NZ. Donations may be made on line to bit.ly/ fwarchbold0602 A Requiem Mass for Fred will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, on Tuesday, February 12 , at 11.00am followed by burial in the Ruru Lawn Cemetery, Ruru Road, Christchurch.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 9, 2019