George Edwin HAWKINS Notice
HAWKINS, George Edwin On 11 February 2019 aged 84. In peace at last. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Linda, much loved and adored father of Debra, Donna and George, their partners and extended family in NZ and overseas. You will always be in our hearts and memories. Special thanks to family and friends, nurses and carers at Hodgson House and Waipuna Hospice for your care and support of George and Linda's journey. Donations to Salvation Army in lieu of flowers. A celebration of George's life is to be held for family and friends at Pellows in Hamilton on 22 February at 2pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 14, 2019
