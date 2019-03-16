Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory GABLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Franklin (Greg) GABLE

Notice Condolences

Gregory Franklin (Greg) GABLE Notice
GABLE, Gregory (Greg) Franklin. Born 2 August 1938. Passed away on 14 March 2019 surrounded by love and after a short battle fought with courage and laughter. Beloved Dad of Nicola Brown and Cheryl Tinholt, respected Father-in- law and friend of Alex Brown and Rob Tinholt, and cherished Grandfather of Lewis, Theo, Eden and Vincent. Treasured brother of Marlene Adams and Jasmine Beller of New Plymouth. Loved partner of Val Harkness of Tauranga. Dad's special gift of connecting with people created a life rich in warm relationships and friendships. We were so lucky to call him Dad. His quirkiness has been passed down and will be remembered forever. A service for Greg will be held at St George's Anglican Church, 1 Church St, Gate Pa, Tauranga on Monday, the 18th of March 2019 at 2:30 PM followed by a private cremation. All messages to the Gable Family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.