Hazel Carrie CASEY

CASEY, Hazel Carrie. Passed away peacefully on 5th March 2019 aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of Spencer (deceased). Wonderful and very loved mother of John (deceased), Mary (Melbourne), Brian, Dorothy (deceased). Mother in law to Molly and Linda. Special grandma to 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. To all the staff at Hodgson House Tauranga for all their special love and care, the family say a huge thank you. In keeping with mums wishes a memorial service will be held at the Tauranga Golf Club on Sunday 17th March at 2pm. Messages to 71A Botanical Road Tauranga 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 6, 2019
