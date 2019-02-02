|
|
MCLEAN, Heather Yvonne QSM. (nee Milne) (Genealogist) 03.04.1937 - 31.01.2019 A wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and sister in law. A passionate and recognised genealogist and researcher. Heather would like to thank Alan and Kirsten, Tom and Lynda, and her wonderful friends for their love, care, and help during her recent illness. Fond memories of Marguerite. Loved sister of Joy. A memorial service to celebrate Heather's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Tuesday, 5 February at 2pm. Followed by ashes burial.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2019