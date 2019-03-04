|
HUTCHINS, Jan Mary. Passed away peacefully on 2nd March 2019 at Waipuna Hospice. Her last days were surrounded by family and loved ones. Beloved mum and mother-in-law to Dameon, Aaron and Kelly, Sarah, Mark and Nicola, Karl and Bernice. Nana to Christian and Indie, Dexter and Piper, Tori, Hunter and Ranger. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Rd, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on Wednesday 6 March at 10am, followed by a private cremation. Communications to the Jan Hutchins Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 4, 2019