Jan Mary HUTCHINS

Jan Mary HUTCHINS Notice
HUTCHINS, Jan Mary. Passed away peacefully on 2nd March 2019 at Waipuna Hospice. Her last days were surrounded by family and loved ones. Beloved mum and mother-in-law to Dameon, Aaron and Kelly, Sarah, Mark and Nicola, Karl and Bernice. Nana to Christian and Indie, Dexter and Piper, Tori, Hunter and Ranger. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Rd, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on Wednesday 6 March at 10am, followed by a private cremation. Communications to the Jan Hutchins Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 4, 2019
