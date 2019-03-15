Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Janet Ellen. (nee Joyce GLAZIER

GLAZIER, Janet Ellen. (nee Joyce) Passed away on her birthday aged 83. Loved wife of Malcolm and mum of Susie and Rhys and Jo and Dave. Adored grandmother of Ethan, Seamus and Daisy and great grandmother of Oliver. Thank you to all the staff at Radius Lexham Park for their love and care shown towards Janet during her stay. A celebration of Janet's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church Cnr Carisbrooke St and Beach Rd Katikati on Saturday the 16th of March at 11am. Donations to the Alzheimer's society in remembrance of Janet can be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 15, 2019
