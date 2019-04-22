Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Jeanette Adele JOHNSON

Jeanette Adele JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON, Jeanette Adele. On 21 April 2019 peacefully at Radius Matua, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, much loved mum of Sandra, Greg and Mark, mother-in-law of Brett, Jackie and Wenda. Cherished nana to Kylie, Anna, Sophie, Kane, Logan, Geoff, Matt, Dan, Bijou and Lulu, great nana to Susan, Kade and Conor. A service to celebrate Jeanette's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 94 Bureta Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 24 April at 11.30am followed by private cremation. All messages to the Johnson Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 22, 2019
