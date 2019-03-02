Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim CULLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim James CULLEY

Notice Condolences

Jim James CULLEY Notice
CULLEY, James (Jim). R.E.M.E. Service No. 2549069 Aged 90. Loved husband of Betty (dec'd). Dearly loved dad of Jim and Jude, Joan (dec'd) and Gary, Lib and Dale, Cath and Gary, Mary and Mike. Adored grandad and great-grandad. Funeral to be held at 11am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice are welcome. Messages may be sent to the Culley family c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices