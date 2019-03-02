|
|
CULLEY, James (Jim). R.E.M.E. Service No. 2549069 Aged 90. Loved husband of Betty (dec'd). Dearly loved dad of Jim and Jude, Joan (dec'd) and Gary, Lib and Dale, Cath and Gary, Mary and Mike. Adored grandad and great-grandad. Funeral to be held at 11am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice are welcome. Messages may be sent to the Culley family c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 2, 2019