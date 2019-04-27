|
HOGG, John Alexander (Basil). Service No. NZ441197 Flying Officer RNZAF Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 25th April 2019 aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Val. Much loved father and father in law of Jan and John, Rick and Karen, Chris (deceased), and David and Michelle; and treasured "Basil" of all his special grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reunited so quickly with his beloved Val. Special thanks to St John Ambulance, and the staff of Ward 2C at Tauranga Hospital. A service for John will be held at the Mount RSA, 544 Maunganui Road Mount Maunganui, on Tuesday 30th April at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hogg family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 27, 2019