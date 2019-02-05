|
|
WATT, John Dickson. Peacefully at Waipuna Hospice on 3 February 2019 in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Billie, loved and respected by all their families. A service for John will be held on Thursday 7 February 2019 at 10.00am at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated at www.waipunahospice.org.nz. Communications to the Watt family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 5, 2019