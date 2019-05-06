|
ALACH, John Domingo. Born in Mala Duba, Dalmatia (nowadays Croatia) 31 December 1893. Died in Tauranga 6 May 1969. Tauranga County Council councillor 1937 - 1941. Tauranga Harbour Board member 1944 - 1968, six years as chairman. President of Tauranga Chamber of Commerce. President of Federated Farmers Tauranga Branch. Tauranga A & P Association member, three years as president. Director of Bay of Plenty Co-op Fertiliser Company (nowadays Ballance). Chairman of Greerton Ratepayers Association. Initiated Port of Tauranga Development at Mount Maunganui. Initiated Kaimai Rail Tunnel Project. Member of Tauranga and Bay of Plenty Labour Party Electorate Committee 1932 - 1958, 13 years as chairman. With fond memories of my grandfather who passed away 50 years ago at the Tauranga Hospital. Inserted by his grandson Maurice Alach of Nelson.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 6, 2019