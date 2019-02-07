Home

BREDEN, John Ernest. On 4th February 2019, aged 82 years, after a courageous battle with family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Doris, father of Debra and Craig, Lesley and Blue and Phil and Luzmarie and granddad to Stephen, Chantelle, Danielle and Phillip. He will be missed by all and is now at peace with his mum and daughter Kathryn. A Service will be held February 12th at the Paengaroa Bible Chapel @ 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Diabetes New Zealand. Thank you to all the wonderful staff at Tauranga Hospital and Carter House for the care given to John.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 7, 2019
