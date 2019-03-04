Home

Josephine O'REILLY
Josephine . RNZAF WA (Jo) O'REILLY

Josephine . RNZAF WA (Jo) O'REILLY Notice
O'REILLY, Josephine (Jo). RNZAF WA1 Passed away peacefully in Tauranga on Sunday 24 February 2019, in her 104th year surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael (Mike). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Odette (Tauranga), Kerry and Karen (Paihia) and Patricia (Brisbane). Treasured Grandma to her five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In our hearts forever. Special thanks for the care and support from the staff of Bob Owens Retirement Village. A Private family service to farewell Josephine was held Saturday 2 March. Messages to the O'Reilly Family c/- 15 Haleigh Place, Bethlehem Tauranga 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 4, 2019
