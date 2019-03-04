|
HYDE, Josephine Christina. Peacefully on 26 February 2019, in her 93 year. Loved wife and lifetime companion of the late Allen. Much loved mother of Norman, Stewart, Rose, Christine, and Campbell. Treasured Gran of her 13 Grand Children and 15 Great Grand Children. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints." Psalm 116 A service to celebrate Jo's life will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Rd, Manukau on Monday 4 March at 2.00pm, followed by interment.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 4, 2019