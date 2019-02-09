Home

June Elvia ROSS

June Elvia ROSS Notice
ROSS, June Elvia. On February 6th 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Loved mother and mother in law of Mike and Liz, Evelyn ( deceased) and Stephen, and Jenny and Brett. A much loved Nana of Megan, Duncan, and Catherine, and loved Grandnana of Ella, Emily, Elliott, Kendal, and Davis. Messages to the Ross family C/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to the caring staff at Christchurch Hospital and Diana Isaac Retirement Village. A celebration of June's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, February 11, at 10.00am.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 9, 2019
