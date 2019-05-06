|
|
GAIR:, June Patricia. On 4 May 2019 peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim, in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Ronald Ferguson and previously George Gair. Loved Mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Janet Ferguson, Stephen Ferguson, Trevor Ferguson, Craig and Joanne Ferguson. Loved Nanna of Sarah, Holly, James and Renee and Great Nanna to Indy, Jak, Milly, Fletcher, Ashley, Jessica, William, Elijah and Charlotte. At June's request a private cremation has been held but a Memorial Service is to be celebrated at St Christophers Anglican Church, Redwoodtown, on Sat 11 May at 11.30am. Messages to C/- P O Box 9, Blenheim 7240.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 6, 2019