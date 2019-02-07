|
SNOWDEN, Karen Dale, (nee Whittington). On February 5, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family, aged 70. Beloved wife of Warren. Mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Lisa, Paul and Deanna, Wayne and Debbie, Cindy and Stephen, Rachel and Ronald. Nana of Matthew, Anaru, Nick, Alicia, Jared, Lorelle, Ariana, Daniel, Anastasia, Jacob, Justin, Nathan, Jenna, and Azaria. Great-nana of Alex, Riley, Anahera, Mason, Milah, and Finn. Much loved sister of Linda and Christine. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Hutt Hospital for their care and support. A service for Karen will be held in The Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Batch Drive, Silverstream, Lower Hutt on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment in Akatarawa Cemetery. Gee & Hickton - FDANZ www.geeandhickton.conz 04 566 3103
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 7, 2019