BAKER, Keith. Passed away peacefully March 23, 2019, aged 93. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 66 years. Devoted dad of Ross & Rose Anne, the late Brian, and Sue & Phil O'Kell. Loved by his 7 grandchildren; Kelly & Dave, Shaye & Muddy, Cain & Dannae and their mother Annette, Nicola & Brett, Alex, Isaac and Natalie, and his great grandchildren; Kodhi, Kyan, Lacey, Bailey, Thailah, Cooper and Aliya. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday March 27 at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga. No flowers please. Donations to The MS Society would be welcome. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hodgson House and HIA.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 25, 2019
