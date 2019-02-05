Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Keith Mervyn OAKLEY

Keith Mervyn OAKLEY Notice
OAKLEY, Keith Mervyn. NZ Army 440331 Passed away peacefully on 2 February 2019, in his 97th year. Loved husband of the late Shirley. Loved father and father-in-law of Jenny and Chris Hogan, Judy Shaw, Ian and Alla, the late Alistair, Grant and Debbie, Jane and Chris Sloane. Loved grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, on Thursday 7 February at midday, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, www.waipunahospice.org.nz would be appreciated. Communications to the Oakley family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 5, 2019
