BATES, Kenneth Stewart. (Snow) RNZAF 73328 15/4/1931 - 2/3/2019 After a courageous battle that he ended on his terms. Loving husband of 50 years to Ngaire. Adored father and father in law of Murray, Kevin, Grant and Gillian, Ross and Sue, and Brett. Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Special companion and friend of Ngaire Nicholson. Snow's funeral service will be held at 2pm, on Thursday 7th March, at the Rotorua Crematorium, Sala St. All correspondence to 28A Union St, Rotorua. In lieu of flowers, donation to Rotorua Hospice may be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 5, 2019
