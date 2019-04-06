Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kurehu GEAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kurehu Sally-Anne GEAR

In Memoriam Condolences

Kurehu Sally-Anne GEAR In Memoriam
GEAR Kurehu Sally-Anne 18/3/1965 - 6/4/2017 Mum, Sal, Its been 2 years now. We love and miss you so much. When we get a little sad we think of all the memories we have of you tucked deep within that special place of our hearts. Those memories that put a smile on our faces. Your voice, your laughter, your humor, your beauty. Those are the precious things that keep us going. Mum forever you will be in our hearts and forever you will stay. Aroha mutunga kore. Jacob, Tipi, Veece & Shana, Rupene, Ripeka, Lanie, Darnie, Micah, Rangi & Whanau
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.