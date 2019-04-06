|
GEAR Kurehu Sally-Anne 18/3/1965 - 6/4/2017 Mum, Sal, Its been 2 years now. We love and miss you so much. When we get a little sad we think of all the memories we have of you tucked deep within that special place of our hearts. Those memories that put a smile on our faces. Your voice, your laughter, your humor, your beauty. Those are the precious things that keep us going. Mum forever you will be in our hearts and forever you will stay. Aroha mutunga kore. Jacob, Tipi, Veece & Shana, Rupene, Ripeka, Lanie, Darnie, Micah, Rangi & Whanau
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 6, 2019