BINGHAM, Laurence Hugh. 1932-2019. On 13th April 2019, passed peacefully at Radius Lexham Katikati. Loved husband of Merle. Loved Dad of Larry, Gail and Kaye. Father in law of Sue, Glen and Al. Loved grandfather of Jessica, Brodie, Kylie, James, Ty, Andrew, Chris, Kathleen, Tania, Halee and Kara. Merle and family would like to thank the fabulous staff of Lexham for the care, support and respect shown to Laurie during his stay. A service to celebrate the life of Laurie will be held at the Katikati RSA at 11.30am on Sunday the 28th April.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 20, 2019