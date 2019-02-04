|
STEVENS, Lillias Mabel. (nee Mitchell) On February 2, 2019 after a short illness, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother of Trevor and Christine, Murray and Claire, Lewis and Jan, Dianne and Peter. Loved grandmother of Michael and Jenny, Christopher and Amy, Suzanne and Mark, Kate and James, Felicity, Rachael, Cameron, Jonathan and great grandmother of Annabelle, Abbigail, Sophie, Holly, Fraser, and Millie. A celebration of Lillias' life will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, 13th Ave, Tauranga on Saturday 9th February at 10.30am. Messages to the Stevens family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3140.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2019