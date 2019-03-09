|
FREWIN, Lynda May (nee Fryett). On Thursday March 7th 2019 at 11.50pm after a short illness bravely fought. Much loved wife of Bob (deceased). Beloved mother of Lee, Jennifer, Austine, and Ben. Mother in-law of Robert, Lucinda and friend of James. Adored nana of Monika, Gabby, Eric, Claire, Emily, Ollie and Abbie. Lynda is going to be sadly missed by her family. Special thanks to the staff at Waipuna Hospice for their wonderful care and support. A service will be held on Tuesday 12th March at 10.30am at St Johns Anglican Church, Seddon Street, Waihi, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Frewin family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Waipuna Hospice.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 9, 2019