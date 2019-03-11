|
BARKER, Marilyn Jean (nee Mexted). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 9 March 2019 after a short illness in Tauranga Hospital. Loving wife of Colin. Loving Mother of Valerie (deceased) and Jessica. Mother in-law of Shawn. Loving Nana of Catelyn, Braxton and Reon. Loving Great Nana of Ellie. A service to celebrate Marilyn's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 14 March 2019 at 11.00am. Communications to the Barker family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 11, 2019