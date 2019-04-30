|
CANNELL, Marjorie Doris. Passed away peacefully on April 25th, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Pat. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John and Linda (deceased), Raewyn (deceased), Leighton (deceased), Sonja and Dave. Loved grandmother of Luke and Sarah, Ryan, Chelsea and Oli, great grandmother of Izzie, Freya and Boey. Will be dearly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1081, Tauranga 3144, or may be left at the service. A service for Marjorie will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Jocelyn St, Te Puke on Friday the 3rd May at 11am, followed by interment at New Te Puke Cemetery. Messages to the Cannell family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 30, 2019