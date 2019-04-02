Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
More Obituaries for Mary GALBREATH
Mary Jean GALBREATH

Mary Jean GALBREATH Notice
GALBREATH, Mary Jean. Peacefully on 1 April, 2019 aged 72 years. Loved wife of the late Robin. Much loved mother and mother in law of Margaret and Leon, Jennie and Gav. Special nan of Andrew, Noah, Kody, Gemma, Kieran, Danica and treasured sister of Chrissy and Ruth. A service for Mary will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Jocelyn St, Te Puke on Saturday 6th April at 11am. Messages to the Galbreath family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 2, 2019
