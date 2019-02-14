|
|
MARSHALL, Mary Jean. Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday 12th February 2019 at Bernadette Life Care Mount Maunganui, in her 98th year. Special and very loved Mum of Jean, Jeff, Patricia and their families. An amazing Nana and wee nan of her 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. A lady who befriended everyone who came through her door. At peace now. A service for Mary will be held St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Dee Street Mount Maunganui on Monday 18th February at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Marshall family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 14, 2019