Michael George. (Banger SOSICH

Michael George. (Banger SOSICH Notice
SOSICH, BANGER Michael George. 24.2.1967 - 10.2.2019 Beloved youngest son of Gordon and Joy Sosich. Adventurous and loved father to Torin and Charlotte Sosich. Loved and tolerated brother of Mervin, Peter, Sheryl and Marlene. Adored uncle to his nephews and nieces. Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. A burial service for Michael will be held at the Oropi Cemetery, 1284 Oropi Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 14 February 2019 at 11.00am. Communications to the Sosich family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 12, 2019
