Noeline Patricia (Pat) CARLYON

Noeline Patricia (Pat) CARLYON
CARLYON, Noeline Patricia (Pat). Peacefully on Friday 8 February 2019 at Matua. Dearly loved wife of Rob, mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Isabel, Michelle and Paul, and the late Suzanne; and Grandma of Zoë and Leni. A service for Pat will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 / 13th Ave, Tauranga on Tuesday 12 February at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. Donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Carlyon Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 11, 2019
