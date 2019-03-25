Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma HARDMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Gladys. (nee Robson HARDMAN

Notice Condolences

Norma Gladys. (nee Robson HARDMAN Notice
HARDMAN, Norma Gladys. (nee Robson) Peacefully on March 23rd 2019, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of Bill for nearly 72 years. Cherished Mum of Carol and Dave, Bob and Meryl, Frank (deceased), Gayle and Steve. Proud Nana of Craig, Ross, Scott; Jason, Jeremy, Troy; Sophie, Michael, Alexandra; Robert, and Graeme. Great Nana of 15. A service for Norma will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, corner of Stewart and Oxford Streets Te Puke on Thursday March 28th at 11am. Sincere thanks to Te Puke Country Lodge for your loving care.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.