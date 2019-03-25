|
|
HARDMAN, Norma Gladys. (nee Robson) Peacefully on March 23rd 2019, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of Bill for nearly 72 years. Cherished Mum of Carol and Dave, Bob and Meryl, Frank (deceased), Gayle and Steve. Proud Nana of Craig, Ross, Scott; Jason, Jeremy, Troy; Sophie, Michael, Alexandra; Robert, and Graeme. Great Nana of 15. A service for Norma will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, corner of Stewart and Oxford Streets Te Puke on Thursday March 28th at 11am. Sincere thanks to Te Puke Country Lodge for your loving care.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 25, 2019