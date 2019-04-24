Home

Patricia Jean. (Pat) CLARK

Patricia Jean. (Pat) CLARK Notice
CLARK, Patricia Jean ( Pat). (W.A.F. W5762). Passed away peacefully at Glynavon Rest Home Te Puke on 19 April 2019 in her 103rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric. Loved Mother and mother in law of Ross, and John and Kitty. Much loved Gran and great-gran to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please consider donations to Rescue Helicopter P.O Box 9317 Greerton or can be left at Pat's service. A service for Pat will be held at Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Monday 29 April 2019 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the family of Pat Clark' c/o 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 24, 2019
