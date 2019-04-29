|
CRABBE, Patricia Willa (Pat). Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 25th April 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Adored mother of Phillip, Jeff and Joe; much loved sister of Roy and beloved aunt of Jean and Ken, Jim and Kath, and many others. A service for Pat will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Wednesday 1st May at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Crabbe family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 29, 2019