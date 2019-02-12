|
COPEMAN PINNY, Beverly Marie (nee TISCH). On the 9th February 2019. Wife of Bruce and the late Leonard Pinny. Loved mother of George and Lucy, Richard and Susan, Mervyn and Cara, Susan and Eric, Cannon and Shirley. Cherished by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. 'Many memories to treasure.' A service to remember Beverley will be held at Omokoroa Community Church 139 Hamurana Rd, Omokoroa on Friday 15th February 2019 at 1pm. Beverley's burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, 80 Ohope Rd, Whakatane on Saturday 16th February at 11am.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 12, 2019