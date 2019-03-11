Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Rayna KNIGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rayna KNIGHTON

Notice Condolences

Rayna KNIGHTON Notice
KNIGHTON, Rayna. Passed away peacefully on 7 March 2019 after a vibrant life of travel to 93 countries. A life filled with music, laughter and fun. Cherished wife of the late Richard. Rayna will be missed dearly by her two daughters, Analeah and Carrin. Cherished grandma to her 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Rayna's life will be held at 11am on Thursday, 14 March 2019 at the Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga. Messages to Rayna's family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices