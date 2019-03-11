|
KNIGHTON, Rayna. Passed away peacefully on 7 March 2019 after a vibrant life of travel to 93 countries. A life filled with music, laughter and fun. Cherished wife of the late Richard. Rayna will be missed dearly by her two daughters, Analeah and Carrin. Cherished grandma to her 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Rayna's life will be held at 11am on Thursday, 14 March 2019 at the Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga. Messages to Rayna's family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 11, 2019