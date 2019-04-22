Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard BEVERIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard David BEVERIDGE

Notice Condolences

Richard David BEVERIDGE Notice
BEVERIDGE, Richard David On 20 April 2019 aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Dianne; father of Karen (deceased), Sheryll, Gwynell, Jan, Aaron and Ric; grandad and great grandad to all his grandchildren. A memorial service for Richard will be held at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Dee St, Mt Maunganui on Wednesday 24 April at 12.30pm. Donations to the Headway Brain Injury Assn. BOP Inc. PO Box 10050, Mt Maunganui would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Beveridge Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.