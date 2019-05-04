|
HEWSON, Robert Charles (Bob). On 2 May 2019, passed away at home from a short illness, aged 71 years. Loved husband of Moya for 53 years. Loved father to Carol and Rob, Dion and Rebecca and Robert; and very much loved Poppa to his many grandchildren. Service to Navy 18292 HMNZS Otago, Fire Brigade Blue Watch Christchurch, Police 4836 and Port of Tauranga Security. As to Bob's wishes, he has been privately cremated. Many thanks to the Waipuna Hospice staff. Messages to the Hewson family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 4, 2019