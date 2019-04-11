|
FLOYD, Robert (Bob). On 7 April 2019, due to complications associated with Parkinson's Disease. Loved, loving husband and best pal of Maureen. Loved, loving and proud father of Andrew and Ian, and proud grandfather of Georgia, Logan, Lily and Chloe. Fond father-in-law of Aroha and Karen. Grateful thanks to wards Two, Three and HIA at Tauranga Hospital, and St John Ambulance Service, and the district nurses Otumoetai, and Enliven. To the Hodgson House team, our sincere thanks for your caring support of Bob and his family. In accordance with Bob's wishes, a private family service has been held. Communication to the Floyd Family, c/o PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 11, 2019