PUKEKURA Robert Te Waiora Left us 14 February 2018. To my Brother Rob with Love: If we could wish upon a star For one dream to come true We would wish within our hearts Just to sit and drink with you. A thousand words won't bring you back We know because we've tried And neither will a million tears We know because we've cried. Little did we know that morning When the Mighty called your name As he heralded in the dawning To free you from all pain. You gave it all and done your best And then the Mighty said, "Come to me, its time to rest There's eternal peace ahead". "Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I shall fear no evil For thou art with me For thy rod and thy staff shall comfort me Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies Thou anoint my head with oil My cup runneth over Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life And I will forever dwell in the house of the Mighty". Psalm 23:4 Na tōu tuahine, Kipouaka Nancy Jo Aroha mutunga kore xxxxxxxxxxxxx. Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 14, 2019