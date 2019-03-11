Home

Rodney Horace HAM

Rodney Horace HAM Notice
HAM Rodney Horace

Born July 5 1942 passed away 7 March 2019.

Much loved husband of Alison of 50 years and father of Jason and Karla. Father-in-law of Stephen and Megan. Grandfa to Alex, Thomas, Olivia and Ethan.

We are all devastated at Rod’s sudden death on Thursday and he will leave a huge hole in our hearts.

A Service to celebrate Rod’s life will be held on Friday 15 March at 11am at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga followed by a private family burial.

Communication to the Ham Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 11, 2019
