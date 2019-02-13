Home

Roma Anne (Dawn) FLETCHER

Roma Anne (Dawn) FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER, (Dawn) Roma Anne. On Sunday, 10th February 2019 at Tauranga Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur Harry. Loved mother of Bruce, Ron, Trevor and Heidi. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Sadly missed by all. A service for Dawn will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Friday 15th of February 2019 at 10:30am followed by private cremation. All communication to the Fletcher family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 13, 2019
