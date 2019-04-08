|
LIPINSKI, Ronald George (Ron). Passed away peacefully in Tauranga Hospital, on Sunday morning 7th April 2019 aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Roselyn for 56 years. Much loved father and father in law of Donna, Murray and Debra, Paul, and Wayne and Katrina. Poppa Lips to Cory and Toby. Poppa to Jazmyn, Taylor, and Devyn - Rose. Poppa Ron to Stefan and Ava. Brother and brother in law to David and Denese (Gold Coast Australia). Uncle to Tanya and Robert, Mark and Michelle. Great uncle to Ashley, Cara, and Natalia. Brother in law to John Lewer (Perth) and uncle to Sean and Tara. A service for Ron will be held at The Olive Tree Cottage, Joyce Road Tauranga on Wednesday 10th April at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lipinski family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 8, 2019