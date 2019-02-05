|
BRUNING, Ruby Gladys. (nee Johanson) Gone to be with her Lord and dear Frank on 2 February 2019, at Bethlehem Views, Tauranga, in her 98th year. Dearly loved Mum of Norman and Maureen, Gordon and Cathryn and Shirley and Kevin Hampshire. Adored Grandma of 8 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandson. A celebration of Ruby's life will be held at Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Rd, Omokoroa, on Saturday 9 February at 10am, followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Leprosy Mission, PO Box 96262 Balmoral Auckland 1342. Communications to the Ruby Bruning Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 5, 2019